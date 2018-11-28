Home World

NATO investigating reports of civilian casualties in air strike 

NATO said air support was requested by security forces on the ground as the militants deployed heavy weapons and retreated into a nearby compound.

Published: 28th November 2018 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: NATO is investigating an airstrike in southeast Afghanistan that might have killed civilians, it said Wednesday, as unverified reports circulated claiming women and children were killed and wounded in the bombardment.

The strike reportedly occurred during a firefight between Afghan special forces working with US advisors and Taliban insurgents late Tuesday in restive Helmand province.

NATO said air support was requested by security forces on the ground as the militants deployed heavy weapons and retreated into a nearby compound.

ALSO READ | NATO Urges Russia to release all Sailors, Ships detained in Kerch Strait Incident

"After the strike, there were secondary explosions, we assess from explosives inside the compound," NATO said in a statement.

"The ground force was unaware of any civilians in or around the compound, they only knew that the Taliban was using the building as a fighting position," the statement continued.

"The Taliban continue to use civilians, especially children, as a protective measure," it added.

Afghan officials have offered varying unconfirmed numbers over how many civilians might have been killed or wounded by the strike, with one official saying the toll was at least 18 dead.

"Last night, following ground fighting in Garmsir district, foreign forces bombed some Taliban positions killing many of them.

Unfortunately, we also have reports of some civilian casualties as result of the air strikes," said Omar Zhwak, the Helmand governor's spokesman.

Ataullah Afghan, the head of Helmand provincial council, said women and children were among the dead.

Ordinary Afghans have borne the brunt of the 17-year war, which is on track to be deadlier than Syria in 2018.

Civilians continue to face "extreme levels of harm", a recent UN report said, with 8,050 people killed or wounded in the January to September period this year.

Violence has intensified in the past year as US and Afghan forces step up ground and air offensives against Taliban and IS insurgents.

The Taliban has also increased attacks on Afghan forces even as the United States ratchets up efforts to engage the militants in peace talks.

Washington is trying to find a way out of the conflict more than 17 years since it began.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is spearheading efforts to strike a peace deal with the Taliban before Afghanistan's presidential election, scheduled for April next year though officials have said it could be postponed until July.

A Taliban delegation met with Khalilzad in Doha in October and November to discuss ending the Afghan conflict.

Khalilzad has said he is "cautiously optimistic" for an end to the conflict.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NATO Afghanistan air strike 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp