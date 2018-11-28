Planning to visit Sentinelese Island like US Missionary John Chau? Read these Google reviews first

By Online Desk

John Allen Chau was a 27-year-old traveller from the United States whose Instagram account is filled with pictures shot in exotic locations, a witness to his adventurous life.

His much-anticipated visit to the North Sentinel island turned out to be fatal. The 60,000-year-old indigenous tribe is among the last 'uncontacted' people in the world and have made it very clear that they do not want any form of contact.

After Chau's death story became viral, funny but dark reviews of the island were posted on Google Maps. The island now has more than 3000 reviews and is rated 4.6.

Here are some of the reviews that tickled our funny bone: