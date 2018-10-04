Home World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit China for talks to defuse tensions

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea and has built islands on reefs and equipped them with military facilities such as airstrips, radar domes and missile systems.

Published: 04th October 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit China on October 8 to hold talks with top Chinese leaders amid escalating tension between the world's two largest economies over trade and Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Announcing Pompeo's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement on Wednesday that China and the US will exchange views on bilateral ties and regional and international issues of common concern.

ALSO READ | US-China ties sour as Xi Jinping, Donald Trump friendship fades

The visit comes amid reports that China has cancelled talks with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis after the US' allegations that Chinese naval ship conducted unsafe manoeuvres near its destroyer Decatur when passed through the islands off the disputed South China Sea to assert freedom of navigation.

Hua, however, said it was Washington which proposed the postponement of the second round of their Diplomatic and Security Dialogue and refuted recent US media reports that China had proposed putting off the dialogue.

"Such an argument completely distorts the fact with ulterior motives and is extremely irresponsible," she said.

"The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction. The fact is the United States recently made a proposal to China that it hoped to postpone the dialogue," Hua said.

"We demand the parties concerned stop fabricating and spreading rumours," she said.

On Tuesday, Hua said China and the US had previously agreed in principle to hold the dialogue in mid-October, while the US recently proposed putting it off.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea and has built islands on reefs and equipped them with military facilities such as airstrips, radar domes and missile systems.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over some of the areas claimed by China.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump admits friendship with China's Xi Jinping could be over

Pompeo's visit is aimed at lowering tensions between the two world's largest economies.

Both the countries are currently locked in a trade war slapping billions of dollars of tariffs on each other's export products.

Ties have also worsened in recent weeks with a US decision to impose sanctions on a Chinese military unit over the purchase of Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missile equipment.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, President Donald Trump has accused China of interfering in American elections to help his Democratic rivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Pompeo US China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices