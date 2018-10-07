Shehbaz Sharif sent to 10-day NAB remand

By ANI

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was granted 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif after he was produced in an accountability court here on Saturday.

Earlier, the accountability court had reserved its judgment on the NAB's plea to send the PML-N president on a 15-day physical remand, for his alleged involvement in the Rs.14 billion Ashiana Housing Scheme scam, reported Geo News.

He is accused of providing contracts on high rates to unqualified companies of his friends.

Sharif was arrested on charges of misusing authority and corruption in the housing scheme during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab province from 2013 to 2018.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif termed the "ridiculous" arrest of his brother Shehbaz Sharif as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's "worst victimisation."

Scores of party leaders, meanwhile, had earlier gathered outside the Accountability Court in Lahore, chanting slogans in favour of Shehbaz. The arrest of the leader of the Opposition of the Pakistan National Assembly comes about a week ahead of the by-polls to be held on October 14. (ANI)