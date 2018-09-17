Home World

Bhutan elections: Ruling party PDP ousted in primary round

Securing the least number of votes among the four political parties contesting the National Assembly elections 2018, Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party (BKP) also bowed out of the race.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bhutanese Prime Minster Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Incumbent Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with PM Modi ( File Photo)

By ANI

THIMPHU: Incumbent Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's People's Democratic Party (PDP) was knocked out in the first round of Bhutan's third parliamentary elections on Sunday.

PDP took the third spot with 1,880 votes, while Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) and Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) secured a spot in the second and final round scheduled for October 18 with 2,432 and 4,020 votes, respectively.

ALSO READ | Bhutan to vote in primary election round on Saturday

Taking to Twitter PM Tobgay congratulated the winning parties, writing, "I congratulate DNT and DPT and their candidates their outstanding performance in the primary round of Bhutan's third parliamentary election. Congratulations also to President of BKP and their candidates for taking part in this important election."

Securing the least number of votes among the four political parties contesting the National Assembly elections 2018, Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party (BKP) also bowed out of the race, reported Kuensel.

This is the third parliamentary election since Bhutan shifted to a constitutional monarchy in 2008. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
People's Democratic Party Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa Tshering Tobgay Bhutan elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 