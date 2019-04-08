Home World

UK police issues appeal to trace missing Indian-origin woman

Uma Kulkarni, 42, was reported missing from her home in Herefordshire and is believed to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset area.

Published: 08th April 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Uma Kulkarni ( Photo | Avon and Somerset police)

By PTI

LONDON: A UK police force has issued an appeal for public assistance to help trace an Indian-origin woman who went missing in the south west of England.

Uma Kulkarni, 42, was reported missing from her home in Herefordshire and is believed to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset area as her car, a bronze-coloured Toyota Auris was found near the Severn Bridge crossing in the region.

"We are appealing for help to find Uma Kulkarni, who is believed to be missing in the North Somerset or Bristol area," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

The appeal notes: "Uma is a 42-year-old Asian woman, 5ft tall of slim build. She has black hair and both her ears are pierced and she normally wears earrings. It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing.  A concern is growing for her welfare because there has been no contact from her".

According to local media reports, Kulkarni was most recently employed as a general practitioner at the Cantilupe and Hampton Dene surgeries in Hereford.

The police are urging people living near to the Severn Bridge or in North Somerset to be "vigilant" and urged anyone with information on the missing person to contact them.

