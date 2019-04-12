Home World

Barack Obama writes heartfelt tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle

Obama, in his letter, said that even though he had never met Hussle, he had heard his music through his daughters.

Former US President Barack Obama (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Former US president Barack Obama paid a heart-warming tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle by writing a note addressed to the late artists' friends and family.

The letter was read by hip-hop executive Karen Civil during the rapper's memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, reported Variety. The reading came after a moving performance by singer Marsha Ambrosius, who sang Mariah Carey's 'Fly Like a Bird'.

Karen also shared the letter on her Twitter handle, writing, "Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle's life & legacy."

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle (File Photo | AP)

Obama, in his letter, said that even though he had never met Hussle, he had heard his music through his daughters.

Obama began his letter, saying, "I'd never met Nipsey Hussle, but I'd heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work."

"While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighbourhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential," Obama wrote in the letter to the Grammy-nominated rapper.

"He saw hope. He saw a community that, even though its flaws, taught him to always keep going. His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it -- to build a skills-training center and a coworking space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow -- is a legacy worthy of celebration," he added.

Obama said he hopes that the rapper's "memory inspires more work in Crenshaw and communities like it."

"Michelle and I send our sympathies to Lauren, Emani, Kross and the entire Asghedom family and to all those who loved Nipsey," he concluded the heart-touching letter.

Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure. He released his first mixtape in 2005. He owned several businesses in the area and was known for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in South Los Angeles.

Police on last Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and on last Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him, and currently, he is being held on USD 5 million bail.

He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on last Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The rapper's tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss of the artist.

