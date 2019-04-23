Britain's Prince Louis no longer a baby, Palace releases photos for first birthday

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a series of adorable pictures of the young royal Prince Louis, ahead of his first birthday.

The Kensington Palace posted three pictures and wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

The three candid shots which were taken by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge at their residence in Norfolk, finds Louis playing in nature. The young royal can be seen dressed in a Maroon and blue sweater with a playful smile on his face.

The entire world is now waiting to hear the news of the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex's' first child, whose due date is inching closer.

The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

Recently Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland flew all the way from Los Angeles to the UK, ahead of the birth of her first grandchild, reported People.

In a statement released by the Kensington Palace in October, Doria expressed happiness over the news of her daughter's pregnancy. "Ms Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the statement read.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis as they arrive for Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal, London, on July 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011, and are proud parents to three children Prince George,5, Princess Charlotte,3, and Prince Louis who turns 1 today.