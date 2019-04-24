Home World

WATCH | Suicide bomber enters Sri Lankan church moments before blowing himself up

Donning a blue shirt and black trousers, the bearded man calmly entered the church, without drawing any suspicion from those gathered there to celebrate Easter

Published: 24th April 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

St sebastian church, sri lanka, suicide bomber

St Sebastian Church, Sri Lanka. (Photo | Video screengrab, ANI)

By Online Desk

CCTV footage acquired by Sri Lankan media shows the alleged suicide bomber walking into the St Sebastian Church minutes before the deadly attack was carried out on Easter Sunday.

The suspected suicide bomber can be seen carrying a blue backpack as he walked into the church corridor. He almost bumped into a little girl and her guardian outside the church. 

Donning a blue shirt and black trousers, the bearded man calmly entered the church, without drawing any suspicion from those gathered there to celebrate Easter. The 26-second clip showed him entering the church through one of the side doors. 

The church service was already on when he arrived. He patiently made his way into the crowd and settled down at one of the tables. The clip ends just a moment before he blew himself up, killing nearly a hundred people. 

WATCH the video here: 

The Sri Lanka terror attacks left 359 people dead and over 500 injured. Two days after the attack, the ISIS claimed responsibility for carrying out the serial bomb blasts in the island nation on Easter Sunday. In a statement released through its Amaq news agency, it called the suicide bombers 'Islamic State fighters.' 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath says it halted ISIS from spreading its tentacles in state

The bombers include two brothers, who blew themselves up in suicide bombings at different hotels. They are the sons of a wealthy spice trader in Sri Lanka, who has close political links. 

On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan government apologised for failing to act on a tip-off from foreign intelligence agencies. The police have arrested several people in connection with the attacks.  

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka serial blasts Sri Lanka suicide bombings Sri Lanka CCTV Sri Lanka suicide bomber St Sebastian Church Sri Lanka terror attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp