Easter bombings aftermath: Sri Lanka's new visa-on-arrival programme put on hold

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry said on Thursday that it has kept its new visa-on-arrival programme on hold until further notice due to the security situation in the island nation following the Easter Sunday bombings.

The programme was expected to be implemented from May 1 for tourists from over 30 countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

READ MORE | Sri Lanka bans drones, unmanned aircraft after bombings

"Investigations have revealed foreign links to the attacks and we do not want this facility to be abused," Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said.

The pilot programme was part of a larger initiative to increase tourist arrivals to the island during the six-month off-season period from May to October.

READ MORE | Sri Lanka Catholic churches suspend public mass until situation improves

Tourism was one of the worst hit industries following the deadly blasts on Sunday that killed 359 people and injured over 500 others.