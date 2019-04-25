Home World

Easter bombings aftermath: Sri Lanka's new visa-on-arrival programme put on hold

The implementation of the visa regime which was expected to start from May 1 for tourists from over 30 countries has been put on hold until further notice.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry said on Thursday that it has kept its new visa-on-arrival programme on hold until further notice due to the security situation in the island nation following the Easter Sunday bombings.

The programme was expected to be implemented from May 1 for tourists from over 30 countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Investigations have revealed foreign links to the attacks and we do not want this facility to be abused," Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said.

The pilot programme was part of a larger initiative to increase tourist arrivals to the island during the six-month off-season period from May to October.

Tourism was one of the worst hit industries following the deadly blasts on Sunday that killed 359 people and injured over 500 others.

TAGS
Sri Lanka bombings Sri Lanka blasts Easter blasts Sri Lanka visa Visa on arrival programme

