Indian allegedly with fake documents arrested in Pakistan

Kamran helped Tiwari in making forged documents, including birth certificate, computerized national identity card (CNIC), marriage certificate and passport.

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities have arrested an Indian man for living in the country's Punjab province allegedly with fake documents for the past 10 years after he converted to Islam and married a Pakistani woman.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the man along with his Pakistani relative, who gave him shelter, before a court on Friday, which remanded the duo to three-day custody for further investigation.

The FIA arrested the man, identified as Panjam Tiwari, and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamran from Mominabad in Gujranwala in Punjab province on Thursday.

In its report submitted before the court, the FIA stated that Tiwari has been living illegally in the country, while Kamran gave him shelter and also helped him prepare doctored documents.

An FIA official told PTI that the agency had sought 14-day remand for the two men.

He said the FIA raided Tiwari's residence in Mominabad on the report of an intelligence agency and arrested the duo.

According to FIA, Tiwari had gone to Dubai for work in 2009 where he met Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala.

"They started business together in Dubai and after some time, Kamran brought Tiwari to Pakistan on a fake passport," it said.

Tiwari married Kamran's sister, also converted to Islam and changed his name to Mohammad Bilal.

Kamran helped Tiwari in making forged documents, including birth certificate, computerized national identity card (CNIC), marriage certificate and passport.

The FIA official said that Tiwari's identity could not be found out for a long period as he was living with a Muslim name.

