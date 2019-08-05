Home World

Donald Trump proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform

Following the latest shootings, Donald Trump said on Sunday that "hate has no place in our country," but he also blamed mental illness for the violence.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump ( Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control, suggesting that new legislation could be linked to his pet project of immigration reform.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.

ALSO READ: 'All of Me' singer John Legend slams Donald Trump over mass shootings in Ohio, El Paso

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote.

Gun culture is deeply rooted in America, and efforts to strengthen firearms regulations remain divisive even though mass shootings are commonplace.

The weekend massacres in El Paso and Dayton were the 250th and 251st mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an NGO.

It defines such an event as a shooting in which at least four people are killed or wounded.

Following the latest shootings, Trump said on Sunday that "hate has no place in our country," but he also blamed mental illness for the violence.

"These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill," he said, although police have not confirmed such a claim.

"We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years...and years in our country," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump USA US Shooting Us Gun Laws El Paso Shooting
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp