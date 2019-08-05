Pakistan can challenge Kashmir move at ICJ, UNSC: Former Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit

Home World

Abdul Basit lamented the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 that gives special status to J&K, and the 'so-called world's biggest democracy has exposed its abominable face.'

Published: 05th August 2019

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Monday said Islamabad has the option to challenge India's scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Basit lamented the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the "so-called world's biggest democracy has exposed its abominable face".

According to Basit, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution could not be annulled or abrogated simply by Parliament or by the order of the central government in New Delhi.

"Article 370 could only be annulled by the Parliament of Kashmir," said the diplomat.

"Pakistan has the option to challenge the illegitimate move at the ICJ and UNSC," he suggested, Pakistan Today reported.

