Scrapping of Article 370: Pakistan President summons joint session of Parliament on August 6

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, hours after the Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report.

The joint sitting, to be held at 11 am (local time) on Tuesday, will review the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control, Geo TV reported.

The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



ALSO READ: Pakistan condemns scrapping of Article 370, says nothing can change disputed status of Kashmir

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory" and "no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status.

"The FO also said that Pakistan will exercise all possible options "to counter the illegal steps." The Indian move was also "strongly condemned" by Pakistani politicians, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who termed it "unacceptable" and an "act of treason" against the United Nations.

He also called on the Pakistani leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries.



ALSO READ: Live updates on government scrapping Article 370

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the move.

"President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression" in Kashmir, he tweeted.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will continue extending "moral, diplomatic and political support" to the Kashmiris. Human rights minister Shireen Mazari termed the Indian move as "completely unacceptable. "



"International Court of Justice must be approached immediately as well as moving the UNSC and other international forums including human rights organisation," she said.

Separately, the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was to meet in Islamabad to discuss the latest situation.