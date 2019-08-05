Home World

Scrapping of Article 370: Pakistan President summons joint session of Parliament on August 6

Pakistan Foreign Office said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory" and "no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status.

Published: 05th August 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, hours after the Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report.

The joint sitting, to be held at 11 am (local time) on Tuesday, will review the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control, Geo TV reported.

The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ALSO READ: Pakistan condemns scrapping of Article 370, says nothing can change disputed status of Kashmir

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory" and "no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status.

"The FO also said that Pakistan will exercise all possible options "to counter the illegal steps." The Indian move was also "strongly condemned" by Pakistani politicians, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who termed it "unacceptable" and an "act of treason" against the United Nations.

He also called on the Pakistani leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries.

ALSO READ: Live updates on government scrapping Article 370

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the move.

"President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression" in Kashmir, he tweeted.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will continue extending "moral, diplomatic and political support" to the Kashmiris. Human rights minister Shireen Mazari termed the Indian move as "completely unacceptable. "

"International Court of Justice must be approached immediately as well as moving the UNSC and other international forums including human rights organisation," she said.

Separately, the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was to meet in Islamabad to discuss the latest situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamabad Pakistan Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Scrapped Amit Shah Article 35A Indo Pak Relation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp