Home World

Will highlight our Kashmir stance with US, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement: "The Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory."

Published: 05th August 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign MinisterShah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Islamabad rejected India's announcements on Kashmir and it will highlight its stand with the US and international community.

"Pakistan condemns and rejects announcements made today by the Indian government regarding Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

"We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the international community at large," he said.

"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," he said.

His reaction came as India on Monday abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Pakistan condemns scrapping of Article 370, says nothing can change disputed status of Kashmir

American diplomat and Trump administration's point-person for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, will reach Islamabad on a five-day visit on Monday along with a high-level US delegation.

Wells will meet the Pakistani civil and military leadership during her visit to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and other important regional and international affairs.

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it "strongly condemns and rejects" the announcement by India on Kashmir.

ALSO READ: There is a war-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, says Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement: "The Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory."

It said that "no unilateral step" by the Indian government can "change the disputed status", according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan."

It said that as party to this international dispute, "Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan Foreign Minister kashmir Article 370 Article 35A Jammu and Kashmir Special Status Article 370 scrapped US donald trump
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp