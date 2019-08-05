Will highlight our Kashmir stance with US, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Islamabad rejected India's announcements on Kashmir and it will highlight its stand with the US and international community.

"Pakistan condemns and rejects announcements made today by the Indian government regarding Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

"We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the international community at large," he said.

"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," he said.

His reaction came as India on Monday abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



American diplomat and Trump administration's point-person for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, will reach Islamabad on a five-day visit on Monday along with a high-level US delegation.

Wells will meet the Pakistani civil and military leadership during her visit to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and other important regional and international affairs.

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it "strongly condemns and rejects" the announcement by India on Kashmir.



The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement: "The Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory."

It said that "no unilateral step" by the Indian government can "change the disputed status", according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan."

It said that as party to this international dispute, "Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps."