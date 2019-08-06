China hopes India will make independent judgement on permitting Huawei in 5G trials

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Tuesday hoped that India would make an "independent and objective" judgement on permitting its telecom giant Huawei in 5G trials and services in the country.

The US has banned Huawei, the world's leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.

India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.

Asked whether China was worried that India would prevent Huawei from taking part in 5G trials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Huawei has been doing business for a long time in India and made remarkable contribution to India's economic and social development.

"On the issue of Chinese enterprises' participation in 5G construction in India, we hope that the Indian side can make an independent and objective judgment, provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises' investment and operation, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results," she said in reply to a query posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

According to a recent report quoting Union Communications Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad India plans to develop its own 5G network.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

The 5G networking standard is seen as critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars.