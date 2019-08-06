Home World

New York Times asks China, US to join in stopping India's Kashmir action

None of the major leaders of the Democratic Party has staked out a position on India's revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Times headquarters

Times headquarters building (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: The New York Times has appealed to China to join with the United States, and the United Nations to prevent what it called "India's folly" in Kashmir.

In an editorial against India rescinding the special status for Kashmir, the newspaper's editorial referred to US developing closer ties to India and said, "The United States and China must not allow Kashmir to become a pawn in their ongoing disputes."

It added, "On the contrary, they must urgently do what they can to prevent India's folly from escalating into a perilous and unpredictable regional crisis."

The newspaper, whose editorials are mostly critical of India, said that New Delhi revoking the "semi-autonomous" status of Kashmir "is dangerous and wrong. Bloodshed is all but certain, and tension with Pakistan will soar."

ALSO READ | Army prepared to go any extent to help Kashmiris: Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa

The editorial headlined, "India Tempts Fate in Kashmir, 'The Most Dangerous Place in the World'," warned, "By revoking the special status of the mountainous territory, India is courting conflict with Pakistan."

The editorial, which invoked former President Bill Clinton's characterisation of Kashmir as the "most dangerous place on earth," quoted the Pakistan Foreign Ministry as saying, "Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif warning, "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and anyone laying a hand on our jugular vein will meet a frightful end."

It recalled that "Muslim militants, often backed by Pakistan, joined the fray, striking at Indian troops in Kashmir and at targets deep inside India, including a multiday killing spree in Mumbai in 2008 that left more than 160 people dead."

In asking for US and Chinese action, the editorial said, "The fray is not without global implications. Under President Trump, the United States has shifted its favors from Pakistan, a longtime recipient of American aid, to India, which the administration perceives as a bulwark against China. China, meanwhile, has become an ally and financial patron of Pakistan."

The newspaper's editorial positions on most issues are generally aligned with the Democratic Party.

None of the major leaders of the Democratic Party has staked out a position on India's revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York Times China USA UN kashmir security crisis Article 370
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Umman
    Bull crap
    1 day ago reply
Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp