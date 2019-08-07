Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan summons another National Security Committee meet over Kashmir

In the second such session within a week, the top civil-military brass will mull over the response strategy after the Indian government decision to revoke Article 370.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a second session of the National Security Committee (NSC) within a week following the Indian government's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the second such session within a week, the top civil-military brass will mull over the response strategy after the Indian government decision, Geo News reported.

ALSO READ: Pulwama-like attacks can happen after revocation of Article 370, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Khan said that Pulwama-like attacks can follow the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, which can lead to a war between India and Pakistan.

"I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back," the cricketer-turned-politician told his country's Parliament.

ALSO READ: Ruckus in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir

"What will happen then? They will attack us and we will respond and the war can go both ways... But if we fight a war till we shed the last drop of our blood, who will win that war? No one will win it and it will have grievous consequences for the entire world. This is not nuclear blackmail," he added.

Slamming the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Khan had called on the world to raise its voice "for the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir".

The last NSC meeting was held on August 4 to discuss India's "use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population on the Pakistani side of Kashmir".

