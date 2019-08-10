Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan dials Bahrain King to apprise him on Kashmir situation

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Published: 10th August 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 12:55 AM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ( File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a telephone call to King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to apprise him of the evolving situation in Kashmir after India decided to revoke the State's special status.

In reaction to India's move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

"The King of Bahrain said that the government of Bahrain was closely monitoring the developments in Kashmir with deep concern and hoped that all issues would be resolved through dialogue," according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.

Prime Minister Khan while talking to the King strongly condemned and rejected the announcement made by the Indian government and underlined that they were in violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution, it said.

He stressed that Kashmir was an internationally recognised "disputed" territory and no "unilateral" step by the Indian government can change that status as maintained in the UNSC Resolution, the statement said.

Khan urged that the international community must play its role to stop India from this "irresponsible and unilateral" action to maintain peace and stability in the region, it added.

