Home World

Do you know why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are not invited to parties?

The former 'Suits' actor purposefully wants to break the rules and party etiquettes as she considers it too 'exclusive' and 'traditional'.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Harry-Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ( File Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends have apparently "stopped inviting" the much-in-love couple to dinner parties because they "frown upon their PDAs."

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it point to always sit together at events, even if the host has seated them separately, reported Fox News.

The outlet reported that the former 'Suits' actor purposefully wants to break the rules and party etiquettes as she considers it too "exclusive" and "traditional."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle wants to change perception that skinny is beautiful

Along with ignoring the seating plans, insiders also claimed that Meghan is openly affectionate with Harry on the events and gatherings which causes his friends to "roll their eyes" at her "American ways."

The Duke's inner circle has "stopped inviting her to dinner" over the "frowned upon" PDAs at the dinner table.

While it may not seem like a big deal to sit next to your partner at a party, the high society gathering which Meghan and Harry have been attending ask guests to follow the three rules of "placement."

To avoid sounding too "common", the first rule is that "placement" must be pronounced the French way which involves emphasising each of the three syllables. The second rule dictates that the couples should not sit together in case any affectionate behaviour puts others off during their meal.

ALSO READ: See why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollowed everyone on Instagram

And in order to follow the rules of "placement," guests must sit where they have been asked to achieve the perfect, balanced high society table.

However, this isn't the first time that the Duchess and Duke of Sussex have broken party rules. Shortly after she married Prince Harry last year, the Duke refused to hold Meghan's hand at a royal event out of respect for The Queen.

Last month, the Duchess came under fire when she wore a pair of jeans to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.

An insider claimed that the former actor was a "nightmare" during the visit when her security guards infamously banned guests from taking photos of her and her casual attire meant she wasn't allowed to watch the action from the Royal Box.

They told The Times that, "They couldn't invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans."

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp