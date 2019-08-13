Home World

Pakistan's outcry over Kashmir height of hypocrisy, shamelessness, says Baloch activist

Hammal Haider's remarks came in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's historic decision of the changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 13th August 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By ANI

GERMANY: Pakistan's outcry over the developments in Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of Kashmiris shows the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 years of their illegal occupation of Balochistan, said Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of the Baloch National Movement.

The spokesman's remarks came in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's historic decision of the changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir and transforming it into a union territory, with effect from October 31.

ALSO READ: Pakistan undertaking multiple efforts to 'redress' Kashmir situation - Army chief Qamar Bajwa

Rattled by India's move, Pakistan requested the international community to intervene in the matter and call for restraint against the so-called "illegal aggression" in the region.

Haider said that Pakistan has been "illegally occupying" Balochistan since 72 years and has extra-judicially abducted and killed thousands of Baloch political activists throughout the years.

Balochistan was once an independent country like many others, he said. On August 11, 1947, the province, which is currently under the dominance of Pakistan, gained independence from the British colonisers just three days before the creation of Pakistan.

"But six months later, we lost our freedom. A proposal was presented by the then ruler of Balochistan, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan, to the upper and lower house of the parliament at Mohammad Ali Jinnah's request to join Pakistan. But both houses unanimously rejected his proposal and refused to join Pakistan," he stated.

ALSO READ: God will punish Narendra Modi for Article 370 decision, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

"After failing to convince the Baloch people in the name of Islam and focal two-nation theory, Pakistan resorted to military forces and invaded Balochistan on March 27, 1948, and annexed it against the will of the Baloch people," the activist added.

Since then, Haider said, the same military has killed hundreds and thousands of people who asked for the rights of self-determination.

"It also is the same army that is currently involved in the killings of not only Baloch people but also Sindhis and Pashotoon political activists, teachers, lawyers, and human rights campaigners," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hammal Haider Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation Article 370
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp