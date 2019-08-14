Home World

In Independence Day speech, Pakistan envoy to India harps on Kashmir, dodges Balochistan

Rattled by India's move on Kashmir, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including UN, US and OIC.

Published: 14th August 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Syed Haider Shah

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Syed Haider Shah (File photo | ANI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Syed Haider Shah, the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Wednesday said that Islamabad will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the staff members on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Shah said, "We are sad to hear about the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We stand by them. Human rights are being violated and Pakistan will continue to fight for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir."

The cash-strapped nation is observing August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in a protest against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded Jammu and Kashmir with special status and passing a bill, which bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.

ALSO READ| Scrapping Article 370 freed us from slavery: West Pakistan Hindu refugees

Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. However, reiterating its stand over the Kashmir issue, India has consistently refuted any third party interference calling it to be its "internal matter" and resolve all difference "bilaterally".

Since then, Islamabad also undertook a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas.

In addition, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned to New Delhi last week, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following the change in the status of the region. India was also informed that Pakistan would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India Moin-ul-Haq anytime soon. He was expected to officially take charge on August 16.

ALSO READ| Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one: Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Independence Day

Speaking on the pretext of the recent developments in the region, Shah today, said, "Though freedom is a big gift, we are sad over the prevailing conditions in Jammu and Kashmir." "The regional peace is in danger. I assure the Kashmiris that we are standing by them," he stressed.

Pakistan is celebrating 73rd Independence Day. On the occasion #BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay started trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets and 54,000 tweets respectively.

Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947.

ALSO READ| Pakistan Independence Day: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

The province, rich in natural gas fields, has also accused China of plundering their economic wealth especially after the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Haider Shah Pakistani envoy India Article 370 Article 35A Kashmir clampdown Kashmir Pakistan issue Balochistan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp