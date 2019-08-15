Home World

Narendra Modi has good intentions to take India forward: Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering

Recalling his interactions with Modi, Bhutanese PM said that the leader of the world's largest democracy came out as a man so humble and natural.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIMPHU: Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday extended greetings on India's 73rd Independence Day and praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as a man who has "good intentions" to take his nation forward.

His remarks came ahead of Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan on August 17-18 during which the two strategic allies will explore ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral partnership.

"I see new chapters of friendship unfold for the two countries. But for today, I wish the people of India a happy Independence day. We pray for a peaceful and prosperous India," Tshering wrote in a Facebook post.

Getting nostalgic of his two meetings with Modi in New Delhi, Tshering said, "for a person who has made bold decisions for his country of diverse background and complexities, Modiji has his feet firm on the ground."

ALSO READ: Bhutanese king lights thousand lamps in memory of Sushma Swaraj

Recalling his interactions with Modi, Tshering said that the leader of the world's largest democracy came out as a man so humble and natural.

"Sharing our heartfelt thoughts, I realised the man has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward," he added.

Terming Modi's visit to Bhutan as an honour, Tshering said it is a proud moment to welcome him not just as the prime minister of India but as a great human being who means well for his country and beyond.

"I am also assured that Bhutan has a good friend in him. And in two days, he visits our country. It is an honour no doubt," he said.

Tshering also shared his views about a book, written by the Indian prime minister, in his collections.

Commenting on the book 'Exam Warriors' by Modi, the Bhutanese prime minister asked, "For someone who has to think for billions of people and represent them on the global stage, he takes time out to prepare children on handling exams. Is it not empathy, an intrinsic quality of a good leader?"

