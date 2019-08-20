Home World

Jeffrey Epstein put assets in trust two days before suicide: report

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who befriended many politicians and celebrities over the years, hung himself in prison on August 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Published: 20th August 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote a will two days before he died, putting his USD 578 million in assets into a trust with unnamed beneficiaries, the New York Post reported Monday.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who befriended many politicians and celebrities over the years, hung himself in prison on August 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

On August 8, he signed a last will and testament filed in the Virgin Islands, where he owned a private island, transferring his wealth into "The 1953 Trust," the Post reported.

ALSO READ: US prisons chief removed from position after Jeffrey Epstein's death

It posted a copy of the will online showing that Epstein claimed he had more than USD 56.

5 million in cash, equities of over USD 300 million as well as a fixed income of more than USD 14 million.

Epstein also listed six luxury properties, including in New York, Florida and Paris and more than USD 18 million in "aviation assets, automobiles and boats," the Post added.

The document did not name any listed beneficiaries.

Bloomberg News reported that the move could make it more difficult for Epstein's alleged victims to sue his estate.

Several women have filed lawsuits seeking damages for sexual abuse. Epstein was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex. He denied the charges but faced up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.

ALSO READ: Coroner rules that  Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself

The Post's report came as The New York Times released new details about Epstein's final days in Manhattan's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Citing sources, the newspaper said he hated his vermin-infested cell so much that he paid for lawyers to meet him for up to 12 hours a day in a different room.

He rarely washed and slept on the floor instead of his bed, they said.

The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating how one of America's most high-profile prisoners was able to kill himself just weeks after an apparent earlier suicide attempt.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in a Florida state court of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

He served just 13 months in jail over the Florida charges under a plea deal struck by the then-federal prosecutor in the state, Alex Acosta, who was forced to resign as US labour secretary over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeffrey Epstein Epstein Suicide US
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp