Home World

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ratifies life sentence for serving major over 'misuse' of authority

The Pakistan Army has sentenced to life a serving major-rank officer for misusing his authority, the military announced.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has sentenced to life a serving major-rank officer for "misusing" his authority, the military announced on Tuesday after Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified the decision of a court martial.

The major, who was not named, was tried by a Field General Court Martial, which found the officer guilty of "misusing" his authority, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military said.

Gen.Bajwa got a three-year extension as Pakistan Army chief on Monday.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa gets three-year extension; 'regional security environment' cited

"Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life," the statement said without divulging further details of the case against him.

In May this year, the army chief had ratified the punishment awarded to two senior retired army officers and one civil officer "on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security".

Those convicted and sentenced at the time were retired Lt Gen Javed Iqbal, who was awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment, retired Brig Raja Rizwan, and Dr Wasim Akram, who according to the ISPR was employed at a 'sensitive organisation'.

Rizwan and Akram were both sentenced to death, Pakistani media reports said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp