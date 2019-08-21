Home World

Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter, says Bangladesh 

Bangladesh's reaction on abrogation of Article of 370 came a day after EAM S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Tuesday that revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and maintaining regional peace and stability should be a priority for all countries.

Bangladesh's reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here in a statement.

ALSO READ: India looks forward to host Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in October, says S Jaishankar

"Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries," it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh India Article 370 Article 370 scrapped Article 370 abrogation Kashmir Kashmir crisis
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp