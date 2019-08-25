Home World

Committed to complete Kartarpur Corridor, despite tense ties with India: Pakistan

Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets said that Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikhs and is the perfect example of interfaith harmony.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:51 AM

Firdous Ashiq Awan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: A day after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s remarks that the work on the Kartarpur corridor should be stopped in the interest of the nation, Pakistan on Sunday said it’s committed to complete the Kartarpur corridor project for Sikh pilgrims ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak despite the tensions in relations with India.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets said that Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikhs and is the perfect example of interfaith harmony. 

She dismissed reports that Pakistan had stalled work on the corridor due to fresh strain in ties with India.
Several Punjab Congress leaders hit out at Swamy for his remarks.

In a joint press statement, Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu besides MLAs Harpratap Singh Ajnala, Kuljit Singh Nagra,  Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Kulbir Singh Zira, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Santokh Singh Bhalaipur said the BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) must clear their stand on the issue.

“It was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy that Swamy gave this statement in Chandigarh. Now, the cat has come out of the bag and the Punjab BJP leadership must clarify their position,” they said.

A corridor dear to the Sikhs

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.

