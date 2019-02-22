Home World

UK backlash at Meghan Markle's lavish US baby shower

The Duchess of Sussex, due to give birth in the spring, returned to Britain Thursday after enjoying a party with celebrity friends at what British papers referred to as the most expensive hotel suite.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Meghan Markle drew fresh scorn from British media this week after celebrating the imminent arrival of her first baby with what they described as an "extravagant" trip to New York in a private jet.

The Duchess of Sussex, due to give birth in the spring, returned to Britain Thursday after enjoying a party with celebrity friends at what British papers referred to as "the most expensive hotel suite in the US".

The party, hosted at Manhattan's Mark Hotel by Serena Williams and attended by other high-profile figures, including Amal Clooney, saw guests serenaded by a harpist and given expensive gifts, they reported.

Although neither Markle nor British taxpayers footed the bill, The Times led the critically-toned coverage, headlining its article on Friday: "Meghan's extravagant New York baby shower provokes flood of indignation."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo | AP)

It said the visit had "prompted a debate about extravagance, style and the environmental impact of crossing the Atlantic in a private jet", including criticism from environmental lobby Friends of the Earth.

The paper also trawled comments posted on the parenting website Mumsnet, quoting one person who was "quite disgusted by the way she is burning through money".

The Times added: "To some British minds the mere concept of a baby shower -- an American import -- seems inappropriate."

In the right-wing Daily Mail, columnist Jan Moir asked what could Queen Elizabeth II make of the duchess's "lavish trip".

ALSO READ | Pregnant Meghan Markle gets called fat, here's how she reacted!

She added: "Can you be a self-identifying international humanitarian and have a 300,000-plus pounds baby shower held for your already fabulously privileged unborn child?" Meanwhile the Daily Telegraph -- said to be the Queen's favoured newspaper each morning -- reported the "glamour" of the American gathering may have "surpassed" Markle's wedding last year to Prince Harry.

Markle, 37, has been dubbed "the difficult duchess" in British media following several royal staff departures.

The coverage led Hollywood superstar George Clooney to claim she was being "vilified and chased" in the same way as Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo | AP)

Clooney, a close friend of the couple, told an Australian magazine last month there was a risk of "history repeating" itself with the feverish media attention.

Markle had another high-profile defender this week: Beyonce.

The singer posted a tribute to the former actress on her website to mark Black History Month in the US, crediting Markle with bringing "many black traditions to her royal wedding".

"She and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far," she added.

The royal couple are set to make a three-day trip to Morocco this weekend at the request of Britain's government -- the first royal visit since Prince Charles and Camilla visited the kingdom in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II's first and last visit to the North African country was in 1980 and became known as the "tour from hell" because of a series of planning errors, according to British media.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle New York Serena Williams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp