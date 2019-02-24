Home World

Pulwama fallout: Pakistan sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' amid simmering border tension

Days after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set up a "Crisis Management Cell" in the wake of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, according to a media report.

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.

READ| Leaders of Pakistan should not worry about Muslims in India: Asaduddin Owaisi

The cell, set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will remain operational throughout the week without any break, Faisal said.

Crisis Management Cell' Pulwama terror attack Kashmir attack Indo-Pak border tension

