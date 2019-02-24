Home World

Pulwama fallout: Pakistan to mobilise troops on eastern border amid growing tension with India

This comes hours after the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. 

Published: 24th February 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the border fence on the India-Pakistan border at Suchet Garh in Ranbir Singh Pura, about 36 kms from Jammu. (AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has decided to move troops from the western border to its eastern border.

Dunya News quoted Pakistani diplomatic sources as saying, "Pakistan does not want atmosphere of fear but the country is ready to respond with full force if India imposed war".

This comes hours after the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. Sources said Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC Rajouri district.

However, the Indian Army retaliated strongly to the cross border firing at about 4 pm.

On Friday, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed the troops "to be ready to face any eventuality."

Pakistan's Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday during a press conference had said, "We are not preparing to initiate anything. We have the right to respond to your preparations for war."

He had also claimed that Pakistan does not want an armed conflict but will respond with full force if attacked.

Talking about the possibility of a war between the two nations, Ghafoor said: "We do not wish to go to war but please be rest assured should you initiate any aggression- first you shall never be able to surprise us, let me assure you we shall surprise you...We have the ways and the means to attain what is desired. I hope you (India) get this message and don't mess with Pakistan."

India has asserted that since Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is based in Pakistan, had itself claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack, there was no more evidence required.

The UN, the US, and several other major world powers have held JeM responsible for the attack.

