Home World

Facebook launches civil rights task force ahead of 2020 US polls

In March 2019, Facebook announced settlement agreements with leading civil rights organizations to change how US housing, employment and credit ads are run on Facebook.

Published: 01st July 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The focus of promoting their candidate will be via social media.

For representational purposes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has announced a civil rights task force that would help the social networking giant fight political interference in the 2020 presidential campaign and census.

The task force will have onboard civil rights expertise to ensure it is effective in addressing areas like content policy, fairness in artificial intelligence, privacy, and elections.

"We will work with voting rights experts to make sure key members of our election team are trained on trends in voter intimidation and suppression so they can remove this content from Facebook more effectively," Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook, said in a blog post on Sunday.

Facebook witnessed heavy political interference from nation-state actors during the 2016 US presidential election on its platform.

ALSO READ: Facebook rolls out new rules for political advertising globally

"With both the US Census and the US presidential elections, 2020 will be a big year. An accurate census count is crucial to governments for functions like distributing federal funds and to businesses and researchers.

"That's why we're going to treat next year's census-like an election, with people, policies and technology in place to protect against census interference," said Sandberg.

The announcement came in the wake of a leading civil rights expert Laura Murphy releasing her second interim report in a multi-year audit of Facebook.

Murphy began leading an audit more than a year ago with support from the noted civil rights law firm Relman, Dane and Colfax. She spoke to more than 90 civil rights organizations and people from Facebook's policy, product and enforcement teams.

ALSO READ: Italy fines Facebook over Cambridge Analytica case

"We're also introducing civil rights training for all senior leaders on the task force and key employees who work in the early stages of developing relevant products and policies," informed Sandberg.

Facebook said it now bans praise, support and representation of white nationalism and white separatism.

"The report recommends we go further to include content that supports white nationalist ideology even if the terms 'white nationalism' and 'white separatism' aren't explicitly used. We're addressing this by identifying hate slogans and symbols connected to white nationalism and white separatism to better enforce our policy," Sandberg announced.

In March this year, Facebook announced settlement agreements with leading civil rights organizations to change how US housing, employment and credit ads are run on Facebook.

"As a result of the settlement, we're rolling out updates so anyone who wants to run US housing, employment and credit ads will no longer be allowed to target by age, gender or zip code and will have a much smaller set of targeting categories overall," the Facebook COO added.

To protect elections, said Sandberg, the company has a team across product, engineering, data science, policy, legal and operations dedicated full time to these efforts.

"We expect to finalize a new policy and its enforcement before the 2019 gubernatorial elections. This is a direct response to the types of ads we saw on Facebook in 2016," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Civil rights task force US US 2020 elections
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp