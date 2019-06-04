Home World

Melania Trump glows in floor length gown at the Queen's state banquet

From left, US President Donald Trump, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall pose for the media ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: After channelling Princess Diana in a gorgeous white Dolce and Gabbana ensemble, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, turned heads in an off-white Dior Haute Couture gown she wore to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The ivory silk crepe gown features silk tulle detailing and sheer material on the shoulder. She paired the dress with the same colour evening gloves and styled her hair in an updo.

While Ivanka Trump looked impressive in a blue sequenced dress, Tiffany looked elegant in a dark red off-the-shoulder velvet gown.

Melania is undertaking a three-day state visit to the UK with husband Donal Trump, their first state visit to the country since Trump became the President.

Melania has been on a fashion spree since she landed in London.

For her first meeting with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace, Melania donned a white Dolce and Gabbana monochrome midi-dress with blue collar and matching waist-belt paired with a white hat detailed with a navy band around the brim. She completed her look with Manolo Blahnik heels.

Melania landed at London's Stansted Airport wearing a Burberry blouse and Michael Kors skirt suit.

She had left the US in a Gucci city print dress with London landmarks printed on it in orange and green hues.

