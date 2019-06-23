Home World

US President Donald Trump delays 10-city raids on illegal immigrants

Trump is said to have delayed the 10-city visit by two weeks at the request of Democrats stating possible joint solution to combat 'asylum and loophole problems at the southern border'. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File Photo| AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week delay to the proposed raids on illegal immigrants scheduled to start on Sunday in 10 American cities to see if Republican and Democratic lawmakers can get together and work out a solution.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

"If not, deportations start," he added.

Media reports said on Friday that the Trump administration is expected to kick off pre-dawn raids on Sunday on up to 2,000 migrant families facing deportation orders in 10 cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Miami, New York and San Francisco, based on cases filed in 10 immigration court locations, reports Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week

The imminent operation raised concerns about more family separations. Both Chicago and Los Angeles mayors said their cities would not assist in the raids.

"We are all aware of the threat from President Trump regarding raids by ICE, and in response, Chicago has taken concrete steps to support our immigrant communities," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted on Friday. 

"CPD (Chicago Police Department) will not cooperate with or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also said in a statement: "Los Angeles will always stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters, and our law enforcement officers will never participate in these actions."

ALSO READ: Teenagers protest in Geneva, urges UN action on Trump migration policy

Trump defended the plan on Saturday morning, saying in a tweet: "The people that ICE will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts."

In February, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent some 2,000 letters to families who already had received final orders of removal by judges in absentia, asking them to self-report to local ICE offices by March to comply with the orders.

The upcoming operation is expected to target them.

However, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has reportedly been urging ICE to take a more limited approach to detain a group of about 150 families who had attorneys but dropped out of the legal process and absconded, warning that the widespread operation could risk separating children from their parents.

Once arrests take place, families will likely be moved to ICE residential detention centres as the agency works with consulates to obtain travel documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Donald Trump Trump migration policy US illegal immigrants
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp