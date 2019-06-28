Home World

Ball is in Pakistan's court over talks with India, says BJP foreign affairs chief

But unless there is tangible action against the terrorist outfits in Pakistan, I don't see things going forward.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By PTI

LONDON: A dialogue between India and Pakistan is unlikely in the near future until there is "tangible action" against terrorist groups emanating from the neighbouring country, a senior BJP leader said here Friday.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, Head of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department and a member of the ruling party's National Executive, reiterated comments made by external affairs minister S Jaishankar recently that the scope for talks remains bleak until Pakistan gave up its "industry of terrorism".

"The ball is in Pakistan's court. They have to decide what kind of a relationship they want (with India)," said Chauthaiwale, addressing an event "India's Election Results and the Way Forward" at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Friday.

He added: "We are looking for friendly relations with all our neighbours, including Pakistan, there is no question about it.

But unless there is tangible action against the terrorist outfits in Pakistan, I don't see things going forward.

"BJP as a political party does not have any ideological compulsions to talk to Pakistan. We will do it purely on the national interest."

ALSO READ | In veiled attack on Pakistan, BRICS nations urge countries to stop terror financing

The senior BJP and RSS leader admitted that the strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot area earlier this year in response to an attack on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir did "play out in favour of the BJP" during the general election, and that non-action on the part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government could have "adversely affected" the results.

Overall, Chauthaiwale attributed the success of the BJP in the recent elections to the development agenda of Modi, which had "really transformed lives" and resulted in a "cascading impact" in favour of the BJP government.

He also took aim at the western media for being too "preoccupied" with a narrative focussed on the negatives around issues such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), farmer distress and communal tensions.

"The foreign media picked up isolated cases and extrapolated it to generalisations," he said.

Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, IISS Senior Fellow for South Asia, highlighted that the UK-based think tank's analysis ahead of the May 23 Indian general election results was among the few western organisations to predict a return to power for the Modi government.

He asked panelist Shishir Bajoria, Member of the BJP's Election Management Committee of West Bengal, for an analysis of the big win by the BJP in the eastern state.

"A lot of central schemes got delivered to the state and the voter is concerned with what is delivered," said Bajoria.

As the ruling party's Foreign Affairs Department, Chauthaiwale has previously ruled out the possibility of dual nationality for the Indian diaspora but said he was confident that non-resident Indians (NRI) would have a vote in time for the 2024 general election.

"There are some logistically hurdles, therefore the only option is proxy voting. The guidelines will be issued by the Electoral Commission. By 2024, there will be a mechanism for NRIs to vote in the Indian general elections," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India and Pakistan Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp