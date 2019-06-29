Home World

Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi at G20 sidelines, says 'Kithana acha he Modi!'

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him.

Published: 29th June 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Modi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Modi (Photo| Twitter/Scott MorrisonMP)

By PTI

OSAKA: The bonhomie between Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi was on full display on Saturday when the Australian Prime Minister tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart and praised him in Hindi "Kithana acha he Modi!", a message which went viral.

Modi replied to his tweet by saying he was "stoked" about the energy of the India-Australia relations.

"You have made the message go viral by writing Kithana acha he Modi!" the Indian Prime Minister said.

The two leaders are in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit.

Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain "Kithana acha he Modi!" (How good is Modi).

In his reply, Modi wrote on Twitter: "Mate, I'm stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!" "Aap kitne achche hain, ye likh kar to aapne aisa viral message kar diya hai. (By writing how good is Modi, you have made the message go viral.) I am grateful to you for this," Modi told the Australian Prime Minister.

ALSO READ | PM Modi invites G20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

Modi and Morrison met on the margins of the G20 Summit and held discussions on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific.

"Last engagement at the #G20Summit. PM @narendramodi & Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP met on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Good discussion on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence & maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together.

The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders' forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.

