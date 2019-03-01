Pakistan Parliament condemns as 'aggression' India's counter-terrorism operation 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliament's joint session on Friday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning as "aggression" India's counter-terrorism operation in the country.

The resolution was moved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who earlier announced that he was to skipping meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation over the invitation to Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.

Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

READ | China welcomes release of IAF pilot Abhinandan, calls for more anti-terror cooperation

In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

The House rejected as "self-serving" and "fictitious" India's claims of having destroyed terrorist facility and causing heavy casualties.

The resolution said that "facts on the grounds clearly contradict India's false claim and so have been testified by independent observers".

The resolution noted that timely and "effective action of Pakistan Air force repulsed the Indian attack without loss of life and property". It recalled Pakistan's offer of assistance to India in investigating the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

READ | Wing Commander Abhinanadan committed crime against country, don't release him, says plea dismissed by Pak court

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The resolution accused that "India's irresponsible and reckless actions of 26th and 27th February seriously imperilled peace and stability in South Asia". The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to respond effectively and in a befitting manner to "Indian aggression".

Pakistan Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak Friday extended an offer of dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes.

India has been saying that terror and talks cannot go together.

Speaking at the joint session of parliament, Khattak rejected the allegation that Pakistan was i any way involved in the Pulwama attack.

READ | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemns Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K

"Pakistan is not behind the Pulwama incident," he said adding that accusing Pakistan for the attack was "the biggest lie of the century".

Khattak said Pakistan was peace-loving country and would not in favour of conflict with India for the sake of regional peace and prosperity.

The minister warned that if India again resorted to aggression, "our response will be such that the history will remember'.

Khattak also said that peace with India was not possible until the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

India says Kashmir an integral part of the country. Qureshi said Pakistan was ready for talks to de-escalate the situation.