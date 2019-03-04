Home World

Huawei's Meng Wanzhou sues Canadian authorities over arrest

Meng Wanzhou was detained in December on suspicion of fraud and breaching US sanctions on Iran.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (Photo | Huawei.eu)

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (Photo | Huawei.eu)

By IANS

OTTAWA: The chief financial officer of China's tech giant Huawei is suing Canada over her arrest at Vancouver airport last year at the request of the US.

Meng Wanzhou was detained in December on suspicion of fraud and breaching US sanctions on Iran. US authorities are seeking to extradite the Chinese national.

ALSO READ | China accuses US of 'double standard' over Huawei claims

But Meng has now filed a civil claim against Canada's government, border agency and police for "serious breaches" of her civil rights, the BBC reported on Sunday.

China has attacked her arrest and the extradition process as a "political incident".

Meng denies all the charges against her.

The claim - filed in British Columbia's Supreme Court on Friday -- seeks damages against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the federal government for allegedly breaching her civil rights.

Meng says CBSA officers held, searched and questioned her at the airport under false pretences before she was arrested by the RCMP.

Officers held her to get information they "did not believe would be obtained if the Plaintiff was immediately arrested", breaking her rights under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Her detention was "unlawful" and "arbitrary", the suit says, and officers "intentionally failed to advise her of the true reasons for her detention, her right to counsel, and her right to silence".

Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder, and her arrest has strained relations between China, and the US and Canada.

US authorities filed almost two dozen charges against Huawei -- the world's second largest smartphone maker -- and Meng in January, along with a formal request for her extradition.

China has slammed the move as an "abuse of the bilateral extradition treaty" between Canada and the US, and has expressed its "resolute opposition" and "strong dissatisfaction" with the proceedings.

But Canada says it is following the rule of law. Two of its citizens in China are thought to have been detained in retaliation for her arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meng Wanzhou Huawei Vancouver airport Extradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp