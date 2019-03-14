Home World

Imran Khan says Pakistan will have better ties with India after polls

Recently, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have better relations with its neighbours including India after the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, claiming that Islamabad has taken the first step on a new path to peace and progress.

Recently, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 14.

Khan, who announced visa reforms at a ceremony here, said that Pakistan is confident today that it has taken the first step on a new path to peace and progress.

"Pakistan will have better relations with its neighbours,  including India after the end of their elections."

"We will have good relations with all our neighbours and a peaceful Pakistan will be a prosperous Pakistan," he said as he announced major visa reforms, including online visa issuance facility, to attract tourists and investors.

The elections in India will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

ALSO READ | Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accuses three Pakistan ministers of having links with banned outfits

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tweeted that the new e-visa scheme will available to visitors from 175 countries.

"This is the first step to open up the country, the Naya (new) Pakistan," Khan said, adding that it would revive the confidence of 60s when Pakistan was making fast progress The Prime Minister said that Pakistan would attract religious tourism from all over the world.

"Taxila was the centre of Buddhism. We have discovered a 40ft Buddha ' the world's largest sleeping Buddha ' which we have yet to share with the world."

"Sikhs' holiest places like Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur were also in Pakistan. We also have very old sites for Hinduism in Pakistan, including Katas Raj," Khan said.

He also announced that the next season of the Pakistan Super League will be organised in Pakistan instead of Dubai.

Officials said that initially, the e-visa facility will be available to nationals of Turkey, China, Malaysia, the UK and the UAE and later extended to other 170 countries.

Business visas will be given to 90 countries, while 55 countries will be granted visa-on-arrival.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammed CRPF personnel Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp