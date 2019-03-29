Home World

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudi's secretive trial violates human rights law, says UN investigator

Saud al-Qahtani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's special aid, who was sacked over the Khasshogi's murder, is not among 11 suspects.

Published: 29th March 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jamal Khashoggi

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Photo | File/AFP)

By ANI

Saudi Arabia's secretive hearing for 11 suspects accused in the murder of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's is the "violations of human rights law", said a United Nations human rights expert on Thursday (local times).

Agnes Callamard, who leads an international inquiry into the killing of the journalist, also said that the trail "did not satisfy" the United Nations in terms of "procedural fairness under international standards".

"The Government of Saudi Arabia is grievously mistaken if it believes that these proceedings, as currently constituted, will satisfy the international community, either in terms of procedural fairness under international standards or in terms of the validity of their conclusions," said Callamard.

"They risk being participants in a potential miscarriage of justice, possibly complicit should it be shown that the trials are marred by violations of human rights law," she added.

Reportedly, Saud al-Qahtani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's special aid, who was sacked over the Khasshogi's murder, is not among 11 suspects.

Khashoggi was killed on October 2 last year at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

His body is yet to be recovered.

READ HERE | Turkey has not revealed all about Saudi journalist Khashoggi killing: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had apprised the Congress, "President Trump has made it very clear. We will continue to work to identify those responsible for Mr Khashoggi's murder and hold them accountable. I stand by that today."

After presenting several contradictory theories, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate premises in what the country's then Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had described as a "rogue operation".

According to the US intelligence agencies, the murder of Khashoggi was enacted upon orders by the Saudi Crown Prince.

However, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly rejected all the allegations against its Crown Prince, adding that it is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamal Khashoggi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp