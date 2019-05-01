Home World

Agreed to Azhar's blacklisting after Pulwama attack links were removed from UN proposal: Pakistan

Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal rejected the world body's move as a 'victory for India and validation of its stance' as projected by the Indian media.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said it would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed by the UN on JeM chief Masood Azhar and said it agreed to his listing after all "political references", including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack were removed from the proposal.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal also rejected the world body's move as a "victory for India and validation of its stance" as projected by the Indian media.

ALSO READ | All acts of terror, including Pulwama attack, relevant to Azhar's listing: Official sources

"Pakistan maintains that terrorism is a menace to the world. The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee listing is governed by clear rules and its decisions are taken through consensus. Pakistan has always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and has opposed the politicisation of the committee," Faisal said.

He said earlier proposals to list Azhar failed to generate the requisite consensus in the Sanctions Committee as the information did not meet its technical criteria.

READ HERE | 'Better late than never': PM Modi hails UN move to list Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

"These proposals were aimed at maligning Pakistan and were thus rejected by Pakistan," he said, noting that "the current listing proposal has been agreed after all political references, including removal of attempts to link it with Pulwama".

He also said Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masood Azhar pakistan Indo Pak ties JeM UN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp