Timeline of major events leading to Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar on Wednesday was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.

His terror outfit, founded in 2000, claimed responsibility for many terror attacks in India, including the suicide attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama on February 14 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

ALSO READ | All acts of terror, including Pulwama attack, relevant to Azhar's listing: Official sources

Following is the chronology of the major events leading to his designation:

2009: India moves a proposal by itself to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

China blocks the move.

2016: India again moves the proposal with the backing of the P3 - the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar.

2017: The P3 nations move a similar proposal again.

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocks the proposal from being adopted.

February 27, 2019: The US, the UK and France move a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

March 13, 2019: China puts the hold on the proposal scuttling yet another attempt to blacklist the JeM chief. The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

READ HERE | 'Better late than never': PM Modi hails UN move to list Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'