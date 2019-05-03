Cyclone Fani to change Nepal's weather condition

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Cyclone Fani will alter the weather conditions in Nepal and bring heavy rainfall and snowfall in the Himalayas, meteorologists warned on Friday.

The powerful cyclone, strongest to hit India in 20 years, made landfall at around 8 am in India's eastern state of Odisha. Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state affecting about 11 lakh people.

Although the cyclone is not likely to make its way to Nepal, light to moderate rainfall coupled with lightning and windstorm will occur in some parts of eastern and central regions on Friday and Saturday.

The weather will get a bit extreme, the Meteorological Forecasting Division warned. They said the cyclone will affect the regular pattern of weather conditions in some parts of the country.

"The cyclone is not likely to make its way to Nepal. However, lightning and showers will occur in some parts of eastern and central regions," a statement issued by the MFD said.

Experts have warned that it is likely that the Himalayas will see heavy rainfall and snowfall. National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has urged tour operators not to fly any helicopters on Friday, citing bad weather due to the cyclone. High wind flow was noticed above 6,000-metre altitude in Mt.

Everest where some 20 tents were damaged by the strong wind. The NEOC has also urged tourists around the Himalayan region not to venture outside.