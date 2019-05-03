Home World

Cyclone Fani to change Nepal's weather condition

The powerful cyclone, strongest to hit India in 20 years, made landfall at around 8 am in India's eastern state of Odisha.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per NASA Hurricane. (Photo | NASA Hurricane Twitter)

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per NASA Hurricane. (Photo | NASA Hurricane Twitter)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Cyclone Fani will alter the weather conditions in Nepal and bring heavy rainfall and snowfall in the Himalayas, meteorologists warned on Friday.

The powerful cyclone, strongest to hit India in 20 years, made landfall at around 8 am in India's eastern state of Odisha. Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state affecting about 11 lakh people.

Although the cyclone is not likely to make its way to Nepal, light to moderate rainfall coupled with lightning and windstorm will occur in some parts of eastern and central regions on Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fani Updates | Storm weakens, heavy rain to lash Bengal, Odisha, AP

The weather will get a bit extreme, the Meteorological Forecasting Division warned. They said the cyclone will affect the regular pattern of weather conditions in some parts of the country.

"The cyclone is not likely to make its way to Nepal. However, lightning and showers will occur in some parts of eastern and central regions," a statement issued by the MFD said.

Experts have warned that it is likely that the Himalayas will see heavy rainfall and snowfall. National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has urged tour operators not to fly any helicopters on Friday, citing bad weather due to the cyclone. High wind flow was noticed above 6,000-metre altitude in Mt.

Everest where some 20 tents were damaged by the strong wind. The NEOC has also urged tourists around the Himalayan region not to venture outside.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Nepal Weather Weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp