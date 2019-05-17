Home World

Sikh youth refused entry in New York restaurant for wearing turban

Gurvinder Grewal went to Harbor Grill in Port Jefferson after midnight on Saturday but the security at the restaurant did not let him in with his religious headwear.

Published: 17th May 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

No entry

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: A Sikh youth was refused entry in a restaurant here for wearing a turban when he went there to meet friends after midnight, leaving him "hurt and embarrassed," according to a media report.

Gurvinder Grewal, 23, went to Harbor Grill in Port Jefferson after midnight on Saturday but the security at the restaurant did not let him in with his religious headwear, citing new policy of the eatery.

I felt shocked, embarrassed and hurt. I never encountered a situation where I was refused a service or entry into an establishment for wearing a turban, Grewal, a graduate from the Stony Brook University, said.

He said that he explained to the manager that he wore the turban to practice his religion and want to spend time with friends for the night, the New York Post reported.

ALSO READ: Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in Pakistan

However, the manager at the Harbor Grill did not allow him inside, citing a new policy introduced at the bar that enforces a dress code after 10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, restricting all head wear, the report said.

[He was] wearing what would be more widely perceived as the slang term dew rag' or a stocking cap' and not a traditional turban, the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post after residents expressed outrage.

We do not allow hats or head wear in order to more capably identify people inside the establishment, the restaurant said.

Clarifying their stand, the restaurant said that Harbor Grill embraces people of all races and religions, and does not discriminate against anyone for their creed or colour.

We sincerely apologize for any distress that this incident may have caused. Please know that our weekend dress code policy is in place for the safety of all of our patrons, the restaurant said.

Anyone wearing any type of hat is welcome during normal restaurant hours, it said.

Grewal said that Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant apologized to him for the incident and advised him on actions to take on the issue.

He tried to obtain a police report today at a Suffolk County precinct but was told that it was a civil matter, not a criminal matter, the report said.

The officer recommended I contact a civil attorney or the ACLU. I plan to reach out to them today or tomorrow, he said.

Throughout my life, I've faced verbal abuse and bullying about my appearance, mostly throughout school. However, my basic freedom of entering public accommodations was never infringed upon, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York restaurant New York

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp