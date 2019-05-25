US judge deals blow to President Donald Trump's border wall plans

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge on Friday issued a temporary injunction blocking President Donald Trump's administration from using Defense Department funds to pay for construction of barriers on the border with Mexico.

The ruling is a blow to Trump, who declared an emergency in a bid to bypass Congress and obtain funds for his border wall project -- a signature campaign promise.

Trump administration officials "are enjoined from taking any action to construct a border barrier in the areas defendants have identified as Yuma Sector Project 1 and El Paso Sector Project 1 using funds reprogrammed by DoD," Judge Haywood Gilliam ordered, referring to the Department of Defense.