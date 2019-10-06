Home World

JKLF marchers in PoK head towards LoC to protest abrogation of Article 370

The marchers, mostly youngsters, reached from Muzaffarabad, the capital of the PoK, to Garhi Dupatta on Saturday where they stayed for overnight.

Published: 06th October 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are marching towards the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday to protest India's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the protesters not to cross the LoC, saying anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiris will "play into the hands of the Indian narrative."

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan warns PoK residents against crossing LoC

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

The marchers, mostly youngsters, reached from Muzaffarabad, the capital of the PoK, to Garhi Dupatta on Saturday where they stayed for overnight.

They are moving on the Muzaffarabad-Srinagar Highway.

The protest march has been organised by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

A local JKLF leader Rafiq Dar told the media that UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had also contacted them.

He said the UN was urged to persuade India and Pakistan to not use force against peaceful protestors.

The protesters have announced to cross the LoC.

They are expected to reach Chakothi where they will be stopped by the authorities, sources said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged US, Senator Chris Van Hollen, to visit areas on the two sides of the LoC to see the ground situation.

Hollen, along with US Charge d' Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, travelled to Multan on Saturday afternoon to meet with Qureshi, the Foreign Office said in statement issued after midnight.

Qureshi appreciated Senator's leadership role in proposing an amendment to the Senate Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, 2020 that explicitly expresses concern about the "humanitarian crisis in Kashmir."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JKLF PoK Pakistan Occupied Kashmir PoK protest Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 article 370 abrogation LoC
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp