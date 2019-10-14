Home World

UK government sets date for first post-Brexit budget

Britain and the EU are currently locked in last-ditch talks to secure a divorce deal ahead of a crunch two-day summit for European leaders in Brussels starting Thursday.

Published: 14th October 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Britain's government is planning a first post-Brexit budget for November 6, one week after it expects the country to have left the European Union, Finance Minister Sajid Javid announced Monday.

"This will be the first budget after leaving the EU," Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid said in a statement.

"I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution. This is the right and responsible thing to do - we must get on with governing," he added.

Britain and the EU are currently locked in last-ditch talks to secure a divorce deal ahead of a crunch two-day summit for European leaders in Brussels starting Thursday.

ALSO READ: Brexit divorce talks between UK and EU go down to the wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that Britain will leave the bloc on October 31 as scheduled, even without an agreement.

But British MPs last month passed a law requiring him to request a Brexit extension if no deal has been finalised by the end of the summit.

It remains unclear how Johnson intends to proceed in such a situation.

Meanwhile, the budget, Javid's first as chancellor, was expected to build on proposals he set out last month for infrastructure, including hospitals and railways.

However, Jon Trickett, the Labour Party's Cabinet Office spokesman, was sceptical the budget would be delivered as planned, with opposition parties threatening to topple Johnson's government and the prime minister himself pushing for a snap election.

"I would be surprised if there is a budget at that time because they've no idea whether they're going to get this Brexit proposal through the House (of Commons) or not," he told BBC Radio.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajid Javid Post-Brexit budget
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp