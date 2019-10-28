Home World

No one can give assurance for his own life, let alone someone else's: Imran Khan on Nawaz Sharif's health

Sharif, 69, who has been in hospital since October 21, had a relapse on Sunday, with his platelet count falling from 45,000 to 20,000.

LAHORE: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said no one can give an assurance on their own life, let alone on someone else's, as he asserted that his government was providing the best possible medical facilities to ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif, according to a media report.

The three-time former Pakistan prime minister also had difficulty in breathing.

Speaking at a function in Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, Prime Minister Khan said the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where Sharif is admitted, along with top doctors of the country, have been sent for the treatment of the PML-N leader, the Express Tribune reported.

On a Pakistani court asking for reassurance for Nawaz's life, Khan said, "All human beings can do is try, and it is beyond our capabilities to give assurances of our own lives, let alone someone else's."

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Sharif in the Al- Azizia corruption case till Tuesday in which he is serving a seven-year imprisonment.

A day earlier, he had also secured bail in the money laundering case from the Lahore High Court.

Bail has been granted in both cases on medical grounds.

At the hospital, Sharif has met his mother and daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam, also in jail in a corruption case, has been given special permission by the Punjab government to stay with her father on the directions of Prime Minister Khan.

