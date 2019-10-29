Home World

Syrian agent stole ISIS Chief Baghdadi's underwear for DNA test before his death

Polat Can, a senior adviser to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, published details of the intelligence work that led to the US raid in which the founder of ISIS was killed.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 11:24 PM

ISIS-Baghdadi-AFP

Late Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIRUT, LEBANON: A Syrian Kurd undercover agent took a pair of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's underwear for DNA identification ahead of the US raid that killed him, a Kurdish official said Monday.

Polat Can, a senior adviser to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), published details of the intelligence work that led to the US raid in which the founder of ISIS was killed.

"Since 15 May, we have been working together with the CIA to track al-Baghdadi and monitor him closely," he said.

"Al-Baghdadi changed his places of residence very often," Polat Can said, adding that the asset managed to reach the house where the ISIS chief was believed to be hiding.

ALSO READ: Number one replacement of Baghdadi terminated by US troops, says Donald Trump

"Our own source, who had been able to reach al-Baghdadi, brought al-Baghdadi's underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was al-Baghdadi himself," the adviser wrote on Twitter.

