Pakistanis worried about inflation, unemployment than Kashmir issue, reveals survey

The survey also mentions fears over political instability, power crisis, dengue outbreak among other issues.

Image of Pakistanis used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Spiralling inflation and not the Kashmir issue is the biggest problem haunting the people of Pakistan, a survey conducted by Gallup International in all four provinces of the cash-strapped country has said.

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53 per cent of respondents believe the country's economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country.

Worries of inflation is followed by unemployment (23%), the Kashmir issue (8%), corruption (4%) and water crisis (4%), the survey has said.

Gallup Pakistan said the survey's sample comprised men and women from across the four provinces -- Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Pakistan's economy has struggled in the last few years.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said Pakistan was facing "significant economic challenges" due to weak and unbalanced growth and that its economy is at a critical juncture where it needs an ambitious and bold set of reforms.

At the time, Pakistan had a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion, enough only to cover 1.7 months of imports.

Pakistan and the IMF signed a USD 6 billion bailout package this year, aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country's fragile economy and improve the standards of living.

Other than the IMF, Pakistan has secured substantial bailout packages from Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

