Facing flak over forced conversion, Pakistan PM Imran Khan promises to help pilgrims

Imran Khan made these remarks during the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House in Islamabad.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo Sikh community after cases of forced conversion of girls from the minority community surfaced, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government would facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib gurdwaras.

Khan made these remarks during the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House here. "This is not a favour. This was our duty," he said.

ALSO READ: Sikh girl conversion in Pakistan: Protesters burn effigy of Imran Khan in Delhi

"Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib are as holy for Sikhs as Makkah and Madina are for Muslims. I promised to make access for Sikh pilgrims as easy as possible," he added.

India and Pakistan have held a series of meetings on Kartarpur corridor which will connect Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib (located in Punjab, India) and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

The remarks come at a time when Khan is receiving a lot of flak after two incidents of forced conversion surfaced in Pakistan indicating the miserable conditions in which minorities are living there.

ALSO READ: Sarabjit's sister urges people to protest against Sikh girl's forcible conversion, marriage in Pakistan

Jagjit Kaur, 19, who went missing for a number of days, was found on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man.

Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurdwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

It was on Saturday reported that another girl identified as Renuka Kumari was abducted from her college in Sukkur in Sindh province of Pakistan.

The incidents have sparked a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties seeking action against the perpetrators of these crimes. 

